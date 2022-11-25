IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New York approves first licenses to sell legal marijuana

    Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues

  • Virginia mom charged with murder after toddler's THC overdose

  • New York entrepreneur and daughters making mark in male-dominated medical marijuana industry

  • Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana possession

  • Biden to pardon all prior federal offenses for simple possession

  • New Yorker with prior marijuana conviction works to open dispensary

  • Chicago man serving life for marijuana granted clemency after 19 years in prison

  • High fives as Thailand legalizes marijuana possession, cultivation

  • States spotlight social justice and equity in cannabis industry

  • Lawmakers are working to decriminalize marijuana

  • Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

  • Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey

  • Watch: Thousands attend 4/20 celebration in San Francisco

  • New Jersey community prioritizes social equity in recreational marijuana rollout 

  • House expected to pass bill on marijuana legalization

  • California cannabis businesses fear state's legal industry could collapse

  • South Carolina Republican introduces bill to federally decriminalize marijuana

  • How cannabis legalization is changing the workplace

  • Medical marijuana patients have more questions than answers on treatment

NBC News NOW

New York approves first licenses to sell legal marijuana

New York has approved the first licenses to sell recreational marijuana, however, of more than 900 applications the state received only 36 were approved. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on how the issue is currently tied up in the courts due to a federal judge stopping license approval in certain parts of New York. Nov. 25, 2022

