New York attorney general uncovers ‘significant evidence’ of suggested fraud amid Trump Organization probe
New York’s attorney general has revealed new details of the civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings but stopped short of saying whether the evidence merits legal action against the former president’s organization. NBC News’ Tom Winter explains what the Trump Organization is accused of and what Trump and his family members are saying about the investigation. Jan. 19, 2022
White House launches free at home Covid test website
