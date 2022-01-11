New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections02:18
UP NEXT
Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid03:04
17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire01:57
Man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha takes plea deal00:10
Robert Durst dies at age 7800:11
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-1900:49
‘You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face’ as deadly Bronx fire spread04:45
Dating app Bumble is working to criminalize cyber flashing05:01
At least 19 killed, dozens injured in Bronx apartment fire03:24
Untelevised Golden Globe winners revealed on Twitter01:16
Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases03:42
Man killed in road rage incident caught on camera02:09
Women discover Apple AirTags allegedly being used to track them04:32
More parents delay retirement to pay kid's student loans04:52
Father of Ahmaud Arbery speaks after men convicted of killing his son sentenced to life05:30
'These people are dangerous': Black women officers allege discrimination by Baltimore police department04:00
One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting00:27
Queensbridge community shares hopes for NYPD's first Black female commissioner04:04
Internet calls Elmo ‘savage’ after feud with pet rock goes viral03:04
‘Good to Know’ Headlines: 'Robocall' complaints jump 25 percent and NASA announces Amazon’s Alexa will go to space02:13
New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections02:18
New York City Mayor Eric Adams expand voting access for noncitizens. NBC News’ Jane Timm explains who will be able to vote and in what elections. Jan. 11, 2022
Now Playing
New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections02:18
UP NEXT
Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid03:04
17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire01:57
Man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha takes plea deal00:10
Robert Durst dies at age 7800:11
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-1900:49