NYC offers 500,000 free rapid Covid tests, 1 million masks amid case surge

NYC offers 500,000 free rapid Covid tests, 1 million masks amid case surge01:08
New York City officials are alarmed by a surge in Covid-19 cases. The city is giving out one million masks and 500,000 free rapid tests in an effort to combat the spread. Dec. 16, 2021
