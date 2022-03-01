New York City to lift some vaccine requirements and school mask mandates
New York City is promising to lift some vaccine requirements for businesses and Mayor Eric Adams is also committing to ending mask mandates in schools. NBC News Priscilla Thompson reports on how this comes as new data shows the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is less effective in preventing infection for children ages 5-11. March 1, 2022
New York City to lift some vaccine requirements and school mask mandates
