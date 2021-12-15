New York counties refuse to enforce mask mandate as Covid cases rises
New York’s decision to require masks indoors where vaccination against Covid-19 is not mandatory is receiving criticism from some county leaders as cases in the state have increased by 58 percent since Thanksgiving. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton breaks down how the governor’s mask mandate could slow the spread of omicron and why local officials are pushing back. Dec. 15, 2021
