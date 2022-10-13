IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing

New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing

A New York woman is demanding the arrest of a man who attacked her and her dog in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park which she alleges led to the dog’s death. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports on how her outcry is igniting an online debate about how to handle such incidents. Oct. 13, 2022

