New York inmates sue corrections department over solar eclipse lockdown
April 3, 202403:42

New York inmates sue corrections department over solar eclipse lockdown

03:42

New York inmates are suing the state corrections department over its decision to lock down prisons due to security issues during the April 8 total solar eclipse. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos analyzes the inmates’ argument that the lockdown is a violation of their constitutional rights.April 3, 2024

