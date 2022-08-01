IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

    Trump, Pence-backed candidates to face off in Arizona’s GOP governor primary

  • First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter faces 15-year-sentence after ‘domestic terrorism’ conviction

  • Death toll from Kentucky floods expected to rise as heavy rain continues

  • What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

  • How to avoid being scammed via text message

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

  • ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood

  • Trump’s former acting chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee

  • Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

  • Beyonce’s album ‘Renaissance’ possibly leaked ahead of release

  • Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

  • Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

  • How the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could impact your wallet

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

  • Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues

  • Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states

NBC News NOW

New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

As monkeypox continues to spread across the country and around the world, New York declared a state of emergency on Friday with the state accounting for 27 percent of cases in the country. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser explains how local authorities are tackling the alarming outbreak and whether the White House could declare a nationwide state of emergency. Aug. 1, 2022

