New York judge strikes down state’s mask mandate

A New York Supreme Court judge struck down the state’s mask mandate a week before it was set to expire as omicron cases in the Northeast begin to decline. Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja, joins News NOW to explain how the ruling could impact the number of cases in the state. Jan. 25, 2022
