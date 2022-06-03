IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels

    06:28

  • Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people

    02:28

  • No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis

    03:27

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13

  • Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28

  • A look back at first 100 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:27

  • Forecast: Florida on alert ahead of tropical storm Alex

    02:59

  • Police arrest man with body armor and high-capacity magazines outside Capitol

    01:04

  • Ukraine marks 100 days since Russian invasion with no end of war in sight

    02:21

  • Louisiana, Ohio considering arming teachers, staff in schools

    02:07

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    03:09

  • Biden: May jobs report shows 'sign of a healthy economy'

    01:13
    New York lawmakers pass bill that could ban certain bitcoin mining operations

    00:38
    California approves state's first robotaxi service

    00:28

  • U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May

    03:21

  • What happens when women are denied abortions?

    08:30

  • Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners

    02:23

  • Hot air balloon collides with moving train in Wisconsin

    02:27

  • Biden after recent mass shootings: ‘It’s time to act, for the children we have lost’

    01:49

NBC News NOW

New York lawmakers have passed a bill that, if signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul, would ban bitcoin mining operations that use carbon-based power sources to operate.June 3, 2022

Best of NBC News

