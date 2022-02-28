New York man wins $10M jackpot for a second time

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York man wins $10M jackpot for a second time00:20
A man from Uniondale, New York, won a $10M jackpot for the second time. Juan Hernandez won the same prize from a scratch off ticket three years ago, and plans on taking a payout of $6.5M.Feb. 28, 2022
