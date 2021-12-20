New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration
Long testing lines and hospitalizations are on the rise in New York City as the number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to grow. Many Broadway performances have been canceled but the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square is still on for vaccinated viewers. The city’s mayor will decide if the event will still happen sometime before Christmas.Dec. 20, 2021
New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
