IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Celine Dion reveals stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

    01:25

  • Black families in Arizona disproportionately investigated by CPS

    03:41

  • Therapy dog on a mission of compassion and acceptance

    01:20

  • Mother of 7-year-old allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out

    01:33

  • Flu cases soaring as U.S. hospitals struggle with tripledemic

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of girl killed by FedEx driver: ‘I was robbed of watching her grown up’

    03:20

  • DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago docs

    02:44

  • Philadelphia's 'Boy in the Box' identified 65 years after his death

    01:43

  • LGBTQ community members fear rollback as House votes in favor of Respect for Marriage Act

    02:46

  • Blinken praises Brittney Griner’s 'strength and resilience' after prisoner swap

    02:33

  • Philadelphia police identify 'Boy in the Box' 65 years after death

    05:02

  • Police: Three wounded in shooting on Washington, D.C., Metro platform

    02:22

  • Additional classified documents found in Florida storage facility

    03:35

  • Talisa Garcia opens up about making history as Disney’s first trans actress

    04:05

  • Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap

    03:44

  • Senate report highlights Covid pandemic failures

    02:55

  • Biden renews call for assault weapons ban

    03:56

  • Pharmacists report drug shortages amid nationwide flu spike

    03:00

  • Two women sue Apple over AirTag stalking concerns

    03:05

NBC News NOW

New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike

03:57

The New York Times came to a virtual standstill after over 1,000 employees walked off in the paper’s first major strike in over 40 years. Times employees are pushing for higher wages, better health and retirement benefits, and a fairer return-to-work policy. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Dec. 9, 2022

  • Celine Dion reveals stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

    01:25

  • Black families in Arizona disproportionately investigated by CPS

    03:41

  • Therapy dog on a mission of compassion and acceptance

    01:20

  • Mother of 7-year-old allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out

    01:33

  • Flu cases soaring as U.S. hospitals struggle with tripledemic

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike

    03:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All