New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms
02:44
Ahead of the highly anticipated midterm elections, New York state is set to approve a new Congressional map that targets incumbent Republicans, potentially allowing Democrats to pick up three seats. NBC News’ Jane Timm explains the strategy behind redistricting and how redrawing New York’s map compares to similar moves around the country. Feb. 2, 2022
Now Playing
New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms
02:44
UP NEXT
‘He forgot his roots’: New England Patriots fans react to Tom Brady’s retirement
03:49
Explainer: Is Covid entering an endemic stage?
02:41
Putin blames U.S. for Ukraine tension but open to diplomatic solution
05:51
New York Times buys game ‘Wordle’ in a seven-figure deal
07:17
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after her Holocaust statements causes outrage