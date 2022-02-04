New York University offers new course about Taylor Swift

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York University is planning to offer a new course about pop star Taylor Swift. The class will focus on Swift's music, image and growth as an artist.Feb. 4, 2022
