IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member

    03:30

  • Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union

    07:25

  • How Russia is responding to Biden’s State of the Union speech

    04:19

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day

    05:12

  • Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 

    00:36

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races

    00:57

  • ‘I’d love to bring it closer to home’: Texas voters react to Biden State of the Union

    06:15

  • Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

    05:46

  • Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine

    02:14

  • Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’

    02:24

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

    01:02

  • Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal 

    03:23

  • Biden to announce U.S. will close air space to Russian aircraft

    02:17

  • How State of the Union opposing party rebuttals impact politics over time

    04:54

  • Apple halts product sales in Russia

    05:05

  • Looking back at historic, viral moments from past State of the Union addresses

    04:35

  • Dozens of civilians dead after Kyiv TV tower struck, explosion at Kharkiv government building

    06:25

NBC News NOW

New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family

04:30

Veselka, a family-owned restaurant in New York City’s Ukrainian neighborhood, is seeing an outpouring of support amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers spoke to the restaurant’s owner about how emotional the last week has been for his staff and what his restaurant represents in during the growing crisis.March 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member

    03:30

  • Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union

    07:25

  • How Russia is responding to Biden’s State of the Union speech

    04:19

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day

    05:12

  • Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 

    00:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All