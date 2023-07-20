New Zealand shooting leaves at least two dead ahead of Women's World Cup

Maryland island sees rise in homebuyers despite rising sea level threats04:18
Alabama to restart executions after series of injection mishaps04:08
- Now Playing
New Zealand shooting leaves at least two dead ahead of Women's World Cup02:05
- UP NEXT
DeSantis unveils military plan after registering for South Carolina primary04:18
Texas border officials accused of inhumane treatment of migrants03:33
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac's murder02:32
U.S. soldier detained in North Korea identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King04:03
How Lionel Messi could change the game for soccer in the U.S.02:33
New findings offer more answers on long Covid03:18
FAA investigates after emergency plane slide lands in Chicago neighborhood02:49
Sen. Manchin says decision on third-party presidential bid coming ’next year’05:08
Sunscreen misinformation spreading online02:37
Suicide lifeline seeing record numbers one year after launch04:04
Former Tunisian soccer player found not guilty of conspiring with Bin Laden02:34
WHO says aspartame sweetener is possible cancer risk03:25
New bill would make it easier to hide fees on airplane ticket prices04:55
House overturns military abortion policy as Tuberville holds promotions03:51
Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO04:30
One dead after hit-and-run near White House, suspect still at large03:28
Capitol rioter files defamation suit against Fox News, Tucker Carlson03:14
Maryland island sees rise in homebuyers despite rising sea level threats04:18
Alabama to restart executions after series of injection mishaps04:08
- Now Playing
New Zealand shooting leaves at least two dead ahead of Women's World Cup02:05
- UP NEXT
DeSantis unveils military plan after registering for South Carolina primary04:18
Texas border officials accused of inhumane treatment of migrants03:33
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac's murder02:32
Play All