Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22

Couples and new parents around the world are making the most out of the date 2/22/2022. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more on the story including how one newborn has an unforgettable birth time. Feb. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy
03:28
Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial
03:32
Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms
03:09
Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov
01:52
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday
01:52
Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62