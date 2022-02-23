IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22

02:12

Couples and new parents around the world are making the most out of the date 2/22/2022. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more on the story including how one newborn has an unforgettable birth time.  Feb. 23, 2022

