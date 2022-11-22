IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

News helicopter crash leaves two dead in North Carolina

01:34

Two people have been confirmed dead after a news helicopter crashed in Charlotte, North Carolina, identifying the victims as WBTV's meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag. NBC News’ Niala Charles has the details.  Nov. 22, 2022

