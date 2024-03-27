IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NFL approves new kickoff rules to boost returns and improve safety
March 27, 202403:41
  • Now Playing

    NFL approves new kickoff rules to boost returns and improve safety

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Utah coach says team had to switch hotels after racist attacks in Idaho town

    02:11

  • Shohei Ohtani says interpreter stole from his account and 'told lies'

    01:45

  • Shohei Ohtani says his interpreter has been 'stealing money' and 'telling lies'

    05:30

  • MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

    01:42

  • MLB video game introduces female players for the first time

    02:33

  • Shohei Ohtani's translator fired by Dodgers over gambling and theft allegations

    01:06

  • Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare

    01:17

  • 'This is critical': Caitlyn Jenner supports N.Y. county's ban on trans women in sports

    03:23

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down March Madness brackets

    03:19

  • Enhanced games aims to let athletes compete without drug testing penalties

    05:14

  • Fans at freezing Chiefs playoff game needed amputations, hospital says

    03:27

  • Fans point out typos on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

    01:50

  • Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world

    01:34

  • 'A perfect summary of 13 years': Kylie Kelce on Jason Kelce's retirement speech

    02:03

  • Dartmouth men’s basketball could become first-ever college program to form union

    04:08

  • Emotional Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

    02:12

  • Emotional Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

    02:47

  • Damar Hamlin's big surprise for teen athlete

    01:35

  • NFL’s most stylish player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah highlights his African roots

    03:45

NBC News NOW

NFL approves new kickoff rules to boost returns and improve safety

03:41

The NFL approved a major rule change that will revamp how kickoffs are structured. The move is intended to last one year before the league can decide wether to keep the new rules, change them or get rid of them altogether.March 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    NFL approves new kickoff rules to boost returns and improve safety

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Utah coach says team had to switch hotels after racist attacks in Idaho town

    02:11

  • Shohei Ohtani says interpreter stole from his account and 'told lies'

    01:45

  • Shohei Ohtani says his interpreter has been 'stealing money' and 'telling lies'

    05:30

  • MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

    01:42

  • MLB video game introduces female players for the first time

    02:33
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All