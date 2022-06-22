IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization

04:07

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell faces questions from a House Oversight Committee over allegations of workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization and how the league handled it. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports. June 22, 2022

