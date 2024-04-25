NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

- Now Playing
NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks03:56
- UP NEXT
TODAY exclusive: Host for Tom Brady’s Netflix roast revealed01:07
Formula One world champion Red Bull to race down D.C.'s Pennsylvania Ave04:34
NBA player banned for life for gambling01:33
Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims01:29
Report: Justice Department to pay victims of Larry Nassar $100 million02:43
Breaker Sunny Choi on training for Olympics03:21
US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 202404:59
Team USA gymnasts talk road to 2024 Paris Olympic Games04:29
Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game03:32
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud01:30
Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani04:24
South Carolina-Iowa title game breaks record with 18.7 million viewers04:39
Olympian Sky Brown talks new book, shares insights for Paris 202404:55
Hyped for hoops: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Final Four!06:04
Middle school athletes talk spotlight on women’s basketball02:48
Lawyer says NFL star Rashee Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash01:38
Travis Kelce confirms he will join Taylor Swift on European tour00:45
Iowa-LSU game shatters women’s basketball record with 12.3 million viewers04:05
These are the top-rated baseball movies in every state01:15
- Now Playing
NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks03:56
- UP NEXT
TODAY exclusive: Host for Tom Brady’s Netflix roast revealed01:07
Formula One world champion Red Bull to race down D.C.'s Pennsylvania Ave04:34
NBA player banned for life for gambling01:33
Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims01:29
Report: Justice Department to pay victims of Larry Nassar $100 million02:43
Play All