NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks
April 25, 202403:56
    NFL Draft 2024: Here are the expected top picks

    03:56
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft takes place Thursday at 8 p.m. EST in Detroit, a night that could alter the future of many of league’s franchises. The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots will have the top three picks unless a trade occurs before their selections.April 25, 2024

