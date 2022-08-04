IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

    02:28

  • 2016: Vin Scully talks love from fans before final regular season game at Dodger Stadium

    03:36

  • Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50

  • Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension

    01:30

  • NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games

    00:26

  • LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’: See an exclusive sneak peek

    00:59

  • Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour

    03:15

  • Aaron Rodgers channels Nicolas Cage from ‘Con Air’

    00:54

  • Brittney Griner expected to testify in Russian court

    01:20

  • Museum honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson opens in New York City

    01:50

  • WWE star Roman Reigns talks SummerSlam matchup, family life

    04:12

  • Non-profit brings love of baseball to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    02:36

  • Meet a woman vying for the top spot in this weekend’s Tour de France

    04:01

  • Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight

    01:26

  • Arm wrestling league builds not only muscle, but community

    04:03

  • CIA director William Burns talks support for Ukraine, Brittney Griner

    02:14

  • Lara Price describes her career as one of the longest-tenured female executives in basketball

    05:57

  • Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale

    01:31

  • Prince Harry sits down with Chloe Kim to talk about mental health

    01:03

  • Djokovic wagers dinner with Kyrgios before tennis final: Winner pays

    01:52

NBC News NOW

NFL to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

00:19

The NFL has appealed the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The league says it will seek a tougher penalty for Watson who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Aug. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

    02:28

  • 2016: Vin Scully talks love from fans before final regular season game at Dodger Stadium

    03:36

  • Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50

  • Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension

    01:30

  • NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games

    00:26

  • LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’: See an exclusive sneak peek

    00:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All