NBC News NOW

Nicaragua sends 222 political prisoners to the U.S.

04:49

Nicaragua unexpectedly released over 200 political prisoners in the biggest prisoner release the U.S. government has ever negotiated. The detainees were held by authoritarian leader Daniel Ortega who has been targeting political opponents and critics. NBC’s Allie Raffa has the details. Feb. 10, 2023

