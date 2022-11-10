IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Nicole brings strong winds, heavy rain to Florida’s east coast

04:07

Nicole slammed into Florida’s east coast as a category one hurricane, bringing 75 mile per hour winds and heavy rain before being downgraded to a tropical storm. NBC News’ Jay Gray breaks down what conditions are like along the coast and what kind of damage is expected from the storm.Nov. 10, 2022

