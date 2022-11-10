IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Gov. DeSantis warns of Nicole's continuing danger

    02:32

  • Nicole brings strong winds, heavy rain to Florida’s east coast

    04:07

  • Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane

    03:42

  • Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

    01:53

  • Tropical Storm Nicole expected to grow to hurricane strength

    03:05

  • Tropical storm Nicole strengthening near Florida

    02:03

  • Hurricane watch issued for brewing Subtropical Storm Nicole

    01:41

  • 'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire

    01:58

  • Florida braces for tropical threat Nicole just weeks after Ian

    01:04

  • At least 1 dead, multiple people missing after Oklahoma tornadoes

    01:54

  • Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas

    01:20

  • Massive 100-car pileup shuts down Colorado highway

    02:03

  • First weekend of November will feel like spring in parts of US

    01:21

  • U.S. cities hiring chief heat officers to combat rising temps

    03:46

  • Severe weather across south brings potential of EF2 tornadoes

    01:11

  • Delhi's air quality index breaches 'hazardous' category as smog descends

    00:50

  • Hurricane Lisa takes a swipe at Belize

    00:34

  • Unseasonably warm weather expected for Sunday’s NYC Marathon

    01:08

  • November starts with above average temperatures

    01:26

NBC News NOW

Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two

03:48

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rain and killing two people after they were electrocuted by a downed power line, according to officials in Orange County. Nicole now heads north causing states like Georgia and North Carolina to brace for impact. NBC News’ Sam Brock reports. Nov. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Gov. DeSantis warns of Nicole's continuing danger

    02:32

  • Nicole brings strong winds, heavy rain to Florida’s east coast

    04:07

  • Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane

    03:42

  • Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

    01:53

  • Tropical Storm Nicole expected to grow to hurricane strength

    03:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All