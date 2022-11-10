Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two

- Now Playing
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two03:48
- UP NEXT
Florida Gov. DeSantis warns of Nicole's continuing danger02:32
Nicole brings strong winds, heavy rain to Florida’s east coast04:07
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane03:42
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida01:53
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to grow to hurricane strength03:05
Tropical storm Nicole strengthening near Florida02:03
Hurricane watch issued for brewing Subtropical Storm Nicole01:41
'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire01:58
Florida braces for tropical threat Nicole just weeks after Ian01:04
At least 1 dead, multiple people missing after Oklahoma tornadoes01:54
Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas01:20
Massive 100-car pileup shuts down Colorado highway02:03
First weekend of November will feel like spring in parts of US01:21
U.S. cities hiring chief heat officers to combat rising temps03:46
Severe weather across south brings potential of EF2 tornadoes01:11
Delhi's air quality index breaches 'hazardous' category as smog descends00:50
Hurricane Lisa takes a swipe at Belize00:34
Unseasonably warm weather expected for Sunday’s NYC Marathon01:08
November starts with above average temperatures01:26
- Now Playing
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two03:48
- UP NEXT
Florida Gov. DeSantis warns of Nicole's continuing danger02:32
Nicole brings strong winds, heavy rain to Florida’s east coast04:07
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane03:42
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida01:53
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to grow to hurricane strength03:05
Play All