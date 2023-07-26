IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in apparent coup

04:16

Niger’s presidential guard surrounded the presidential palace in an apparent attempted coup against the country’s democratically elected leader. NBC News’ Courtney Kube explains how instability in the government could affect the country. July 26, 2023

