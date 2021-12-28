Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Westchester County district attorney decided not to pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the sexual assault allegations of two women. The DA says their investigation found credible evidence and witnesses but they declined to bring charges due to New York State's statute of limitations.Dec. 28, 2021

