Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases
00:21
Share this -
copied
The Westchester County district attorney decided not to pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the sexual assault allegations of two women. The DA says their investigation found credible evidence and witnesses but they declined to bring charges due to New York State's statute of limitations.Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases
00:21
UP NEXT
Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse
02:33
Wave of Korean content breaks barriers, making way into U.S.
03:06
Jets quarterback surprises waitress with game tickets
01:41
Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room