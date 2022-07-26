IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Non-profit brings love of baseball to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

02:36

A New York baseball organization in a partnership with the non-profit SOK Foundation traveled to Poland to share their love of baseball with displaced Ukrainian refugees. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has their story.July 26, 2022

