    Non-profit pushes for U.S. aid to help demine Ukraine

Non-profit pushes for U.S. aid to help demine Ukraine

The Halo Trust, a humanitarian organization, is working to demine the world by training civilians to safely remove explosive mines. The organization is currently focusing its efforts in Ukraine and urging the U.S. to help aid the mission.Feb. 10, 2024

