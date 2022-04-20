Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees

As millions of Ukrainians flee the besieged eastern and southern parts of the country, nonprofit Ukraine Friends, along with help from Airbnb, is working in Lviv to help refugees evacuate to safety. Co-founder of Ukraine Friends, Michael Sinensk, and co-founder and chairman of Airbnb, Joe Gebbia, joins News NOW to explain how their collaboration works and what it means to families trying to flee the war. April 20, 2022