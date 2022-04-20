IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health

    03:53

  • Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    New York Public Library gives access to commonly banned booked

    04:30

  • Democrats fight to save New York’s congressional maps ahead of primaries

    02:38

  • Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine

    07:09

  • The Black Opry aims to diversify country music

    03:09

  • Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom

    03:35

  • NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag

    03:25

  • Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

    03:50

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election

    03:53

  • Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital

    06:44

  • Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, will power 132K homes

    04:08

  • Three sailors from USS George Washington die within one week

    00:16

  • Private autopsy of Patrick Lyoya shows single gunshot wound to the back of his head

    02:46

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34

  • Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

    04:30

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine

    05:57

  • Florida judge overturns Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation

    05:19

NBC News NOW

Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees

05:09

As millions of Ukrainians flee the besieged eastern and southern parts of the country, nonprofit Ukraine Friends, along with help from Airbnb, is working in Lviv to help refugees evacuate to safety. Co-founder of Ukraine Friends, Michael Sinensk, and co-founder and chairman of Airbnb, Joe Gebbia, joins News NOW to explain how their collaboration works and what it means to families trying to flee the war. April 20, 2022

  • Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health

    03:53

  • Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    New York Public Library gives access to commonly banned booked

    04:30

  • Democrats fight to save New York’s congressional maps ahead of primaries

    02:38

  • Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine

    07:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All