    Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives

NBC News NOW

Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives

03:19

An organization in North Carolina, Stop Soldier Suicide, is turning to artificial intelligence to find early warning signs that could help save the lives of thousands. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the story of what could be a game changer when preventing suicide among veterans. Nov. 14, 2022

