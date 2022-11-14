Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives

- Now Playing
Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives03:19
- UP NEXT
How retired Green Beret's nonprofit helps veterans through sports04:18
South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots00:46
Defense Department to pay for travel for female service members seeking abortions02:41
How a chance encounter led to the creation of Hidden Heroes05:49
NATO drill shows alliance prepared to defend 'every inch'00:56
11 dead, 15 wounded after mass shooting at Russian military range00:39
US military kills 3 ISIS leaders in 2 separate operations in Syria00:26
North Korea launches its 6th missile in 12 days, escalating tensions02:12
British Royal Navy brings jetpacks to the New York harbor00:31
North Korea fires missile over Japan, sparking warning message01:56
Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia02:30
Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed U.S. Navy ship in California01:08
Meet the female military trailblazer leading an elite Air Force squad03:57
Police in Russia crackdown on protests over draft, arrest hundreds02:19
Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases04:14
Watch: Video shows moments leading up to military jet crash02:51
Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire01:51
21 years after 9/11 – US Army faces big recruiting shortage02:57
Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville02:48
- Now Playing
Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives03:19
- UP NEXT
How retired Green Beret's nonprofit helps veterans through sports04:18
South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots00:46
Defense Department to pay for travel for female service members seeking abortions02:41
How a chance encounter led to the creation of Hidden Heroes05:49
NATO drill shows alliance prepared to defend 'every inch'00:56
Play All