North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported

- Now Playing
North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported02:30
- UP NEXT
One dead, five injured in Southern California church shooting02:57
New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime04:39
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast02:11
Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid02:41
Women share their stories and questions about abortion health care13:53
Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt05:20
Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic04:15
Book recommendations with family therapist Dr. George James03:59
Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders03:04
U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime03:35
NYC subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty at federal arraignment04:44
Biden discusses efforts to address baby formula shortages03:09
'Use the money': Biden urges communities to invest American Rescue Plan funds to prevent crime02:18
Kathy Barnette surging in Pennsylvania Republican primary04:07
WNBA star Brittney Griner's pre-trial Russian detention extended by a month00:18
21-year-old Russian soldier appears in court for first Ukraine war crimes trial01:38
Growing number of NYC bars receiving overdose prevention kits02:42
- Now Playing
North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported02:30
- UP NEXT
One dead, five injured in Southern California church shooting02:57
New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime04:39
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast02:11
Play All