North Korea launches long-range missile towards Japanese waters
00:51
North Korea has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward Japanese waters, raising new concerns over the country’s weapons program. Officials say the launch suggests that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be creating a missile system capable of striking the U.S. March 24, 2022
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for final day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
05:24
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs
04:42
New details emerge in NYC vocal coach homicide
03:40
Watch: Shootout leads to head-on collision in Milwaukee
03:06
Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum