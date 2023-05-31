IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Former N.J. Republican Gov. Chris Christie to announce he is running for president next week

  • Now Playing

    Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    House lawmakers to vote on Biden and McCarthy’s debt deal

    06:00

  • DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign with Iowa rally

    04:55

  • Prosecutors say man who crashed near White House wanted to seize power from Biden

    03:02

  • Ukraine denies responsibility for Moscow drone attack

    02:44

  • Trial begins for Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter

    03:08

  • How one EMT is reducing the number of 911 calls from an Indianapolis shelter

    02:38

  • China hit with new Covid wave months after easing restrictions

    02:27

  • Montana becomes first state to ban Drag Story Hours

    03:52

  • U.S. nuclear secrets are vulnerable to spies, report says

    02:51

  • DHS warns of potential violence ahead of 2024 election

    03:57

  • Alex Murdaugh indicted on federal fraud charges

    04:07

  • U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if government defaults

    04:13

  • How the GOP is reacting to DeSantis’ 2024 presidential run

    02:50

  • How to prepare for a possible government default

    03:30

  • Animation writer Jameel Saleem on Hollywood’s lack of diversity

    04:04

  • Moscow court extends Evan Gershkokovich’s pre-trial detention by 3 months

    03:35

  • Debt ceiling negotiations hit a ‘speed bump,’ Democratic official says

    06:40

  • How DeSantis’ presidential run could impact 2024 GOP primary

    03:44

  • Attack on Russian village carried out by pro-Ukrainian group, Kremlin claims

    01:28

NBC News NOW

Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

02:17

Tensions are rising on the Korean peninsula after North Korea unsuccessfully attempted to launch a spy satellite that crashed in the waters off South Korea. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has the details. May 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    House lawmakers to vote on Biden and McCarthy’s debt deal

    06:00

  • DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign with Iowa rally

    04:55

  • Prosecutors say man who crashed near White House wanted to seize power from Biden

    03:02

  • Ukraine denies responsibility for Moscow drone attack

    02:44

  • Trial begins for Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter

    03:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All