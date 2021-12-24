Northwestern Medicine's first heart, double-lung transplant patient heads home
Brittani Bury underwent a heart and double-lung transplant surgery at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. Bury spent over a year on the transplant list before doctors were able to find a match.Dec. 24, 2021
