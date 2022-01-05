Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated
03:43
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been given permission to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against Covid-19, sparking anger and criticism as the country’s cases have soared in recent months. Sports Illustrated senior writer Jon Wertheim joins News NOW to discuss whether the Australian government will accept Djokovic's exemption and whether the backlash could impact his performance on the court. Jan. 5, 2022
