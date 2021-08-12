IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NOW In Focus: Children & Covid

NBC News NOW takes an in-depth look at the Covid-19 impact and the devastating toll it's taking on America’s children. The delta variant is prompting a spike in cases from coast-to-coast, just as millions of kids are headed back to school, and many of those students are not eligible to get vaccinated. Take a deep dive with a team of correspondents, doctors, and school administrators who are on the front lines with a look at the threat children are facing, what parents need to know, and what is being done to keep kids safe.Aug. 12, 2021

