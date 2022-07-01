IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson - July 4 | NBC News NOW

48:02

NASA is headed back to the moon with the Artemis mission, meet some of today's astronauts, and commercial rockets that might someday have a seat for anyone.July 1, 2022

