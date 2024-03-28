IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NTSB says 56 containers of hazardous materials were on cargo ship
March 28, 202404:14
NTSB officials say 21 crew members and two pilots were on board the cargo ship when it crashed into a bridge in Baltimore. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the vessel had at least 56 containers, or 764 tons, of hazardous materials on board as well. Officials are also reviewing six hours of analysis recovered from a voice data recorder.March 28, 2024

