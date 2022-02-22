Number of American children in poverty grows by 3.7 million following child tax credit expiration
05:08
A new study finds child poverty spiked dramatically in January 2022 following the expiration of the monthly child tax credit at the end of 2021. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains how nearly 3.7 million more children are in poverty this year compared to last, especially Latino and Black youth. Feb. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'
02:35
We ‘deserve’ clean air: Hispanic community fights for stricter emissions restrictions
05:35
Democrats and Republicans agree, redistricting in Ohio is a constitutional crisis
04:44
England to lift legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test, Prime Minister says
02:47
Justin Bieber cancels show after testing positive for Covid
00:13
At least six people stabbed in NYC subway over the weekend