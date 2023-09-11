Number of cancers related to 9/11 continues to grow

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As the country marks 22 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, the list of high-risk cancer cases caused by 9/11 continues to grow. Dr. Noa Biran, professor at the John Theurer Cancer Center, breaks down why the attacks are causing cancer in so many survivors.Sept. 11, 2023

