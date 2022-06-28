IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Number of monkeypox patients are gay and bi-sexual men

05:54

According to the CDC, there are more than 244 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. and more than 4,000 cases reported in roughly 50 countries. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with Jason Cianciotto from GMHC, formerly known as Gay Men’s Health Crisis, about how a number of patients are gay or bisexual men, though anyone can get the virus. June 28, 2022

