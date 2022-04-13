IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud

02:56

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has resigned from his post following his arrest on charges related to campaign finance fraud. Capitol Bureau reporter for the Times Union in Albany, Joshua Solomon, joins News NOW to explains what charges the former lieutenant governor is facing and whether the scandal could impact Governor Hochul’s chances of re-election in November. April 13, 2022

