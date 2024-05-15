IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Not in touch': Activist responds to NYC mayor's migrant remarks
May 15, 202404:07
    'Not in touch': Activist responds to NYC mayor's migrant remarks

    04:07
'Not in touch': Activist responds to NYC mayor's migrant remarks

04:07

New York City activist Power Malu talks to NBC News' Tom Llamas about remarks Mayor Adams made, saying that he is not in touch with the ongoing migrant crisis. Adams suggested immigrants were possible solutions to the city's lifeguard shortage because they are, "excellent swimmers." May 15, 2024

