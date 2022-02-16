NYC group works to keep people safe on public transit
After the murder of another Asian American woman in New York City, some residents have expressed fear over safety on public transportation. A volunteer group called Safe Walks NYC is working to change that by accompanying people on their walks to and from transit. NBC News' Isa Gutierrez reports. Feb. 16, 2022
NYC group works to keep people safe on public transit
