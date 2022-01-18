NYC healthcare workers on the 'overwhelming sense of burnout' as a result of the pandemic
03:08
Share this -
copied
A recent survey showed that nearly one in five healthcare workers quit their jobs during the pandemic. NBC News Now sat down with healthcare workers from NYC, who are overwhelmed as the omicron variant continues to rage across the country. Jan. 18, 2022
Bronx gas explosion leads to fire, partial building collapse
00:21
Now Playing
NYC healthcare workers on the 'overwhelming sense of burnout' as a result of the pandemic
03:08
UP NEXT
Microsoft to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68 billion
01:02
Kentucky candle factory destroyed in tornado closes
00:24
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and how to invest in it
05:28
Virtual ICU helps with Covid staffing shortages at Texas hospital