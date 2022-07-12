IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NYC launches new PSA focused on preparing for possible nuclear attack 

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Youth under Michigan foster care claim they did not receive 'real' education

    04:45

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk over attempt to back out of $44 billion sale

    01:06

  • Uvalde school shooting video obtained by Austin American-Statesman shows police response

    06:01

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

    03:14

  • Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout named as part of possible prisoner swap

    02:23

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    03:10

  • Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail

    04:44

  • Gunman found guilty in Nipsey Hussle's murder, faces life in prison

    00:17

  • Suspect in Highland Park shooting faces seven first-degree murder charges

    08:15

  • Experts warn of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in implanted medical devices 

    04:01

  • U.S. braces for influx of people considering adoption following Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:22

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53

  • Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

    03:50

  • TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:07

  • Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty

    04:20

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

    03:03

  • Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick

    05:03

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

NBC News NOW

NYC launches new PSA focused on preparing for possible nuclear attack 

04:59

New York City officials recently released a PSA on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack despite the likelihood of an incident occurring in or near the city being very low. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how Mayor Eric Adams claims the move comes amid rising tensions in Ukraine. July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NYC launches new PSA focused on preparing for possible nuclear attack 

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Youth under Michigan foster care claim they did not receive 'real' education

    04:45

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk over attempt to back out of $44 billion sale

    01:06

  • Uvalde school shooting video obtained by Austin American-Statesman shows police response

    06:01

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

    05:27

  • Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All