NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares a state of emergency over thousands of migrants being sent to the city from Texas. With the number of people in shelters about to break an all-time record, the mayor is now planning to open tent camps and even house migrants on cruise ships. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports. Oct. 8, 2022

